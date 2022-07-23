Centroid: Find the centroid of the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = csc x, and the lines x = π/6, x = 5π/6.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Chapter 8, Problem 8.3.68
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ cot(x) / cos²(x) dx
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