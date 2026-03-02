Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(t + 1) (dx/dt) = x² + 1 (for t > -1), x(0) = 0
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
y⁽⁴⁾ = −sin t + cos t;
y′′′(0) =7, y′′(0) = y′(0) = −1, y(0) = 0
Express the solutions of the initial value problems in Exercises 35 and 36 in terms of integrals.
dy/dx = sin x/x , y(5) = -3
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
7. Differential Equation: xy' + y = -sin(x), x>0
Initial condition: y(π/2) = 0
Solution candidate: y = cos(x)/x
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
117. dy/dx = 1/(x√(x² - 1)), x > 1; y(2) = π
Using the acceleration function below, find the velocity function, if the velocity is v = 5 at time t = 2.
a(t)=−20