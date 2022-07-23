Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(1/x) / x²) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(1/x) / x²) dx
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y = csch⁻¹(1/2)^θ
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
81. y = log₁₀(e^x)
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 115–120.
115. dy/dx = 1/√(1 - x²), y(0) = 0
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
9. lim (t → -3) (t³ - 4t + 15) / (t² - t - 12)