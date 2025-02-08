Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
f(x)=2sinx+3x; 0 < x < 2π
Concavity of parabolas Consider the general parabola described by the function f(x) = ax² + bx + c. For what values of a, b, and c is f concave up? For what values of a, b, and c is f concave down?
f(x) = 2x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x² - x - 2
g(t) = 3t⁵ - 30t⁴ + 80t³ + 100
f(x) = x⁴eˣ + x
f(x) = ³√(x - 4)
f(x) = -x⁴ - 2x³ + 12x²