2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ (from 0 to 1) dy/((y + 1)(y² + 1))
96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [cos(θ) / (sin²(θ) + sin(θ) − 6)] dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ e^t dt / (e^(2t) + 3e^t + 2)
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x + 1) / (x² (x − 1))] dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)