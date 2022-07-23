Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
a. Converges absolutely for x = 1
Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
a. Converges absolutely for x = 1
Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
f. Diverges for x = 4.9
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, for what values of x does the series converge (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]