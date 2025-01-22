21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Tangent lines Suppose f(2)=2 and f′(2) =3. Let g(x) = x²f(x) and h(x) = f(x) / x−3.
b. Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x=2.
Given that f(1)=2 and f′(1)=2 , find the slope of the curve y=xf(x) at the point (1, 2).
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = x(x-1)
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = (x - 1)(3x + 4)
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)