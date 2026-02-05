Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x² - 4) / x dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x² - 4) / x dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (x^2 + 6x) / (x^2 + 3)^2 dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (√2 - x) / √x dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 / √(x^2 - 4x + 5) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x dx / √(2 − x)
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(−3csc²x)dx
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ