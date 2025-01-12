Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Determine the following limits.
Assume the function g satisfies the inequality 1≤g(x) ≤sin^2 x + 1, for all values of x near 0. Find lim x→0 g(x).
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^+ 1 /1 − x=−∞
Let f(x) =x^2−2x+3.
a. For ε=0.25, find the largest value of δ>0 satisfying the statement
|f(x)−2|<ε whenever 0<|x−1|<δ.
Given the graph of f in the following figures, find the slope of the secant line that passes through (0,0) and (h,f(h))in terms of h, for h>0 and h<0.
f(x)=x1/3 <IMAGE>