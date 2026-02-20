In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (3t² + t + 4) / (t³ + t) dt from 1 to √3
∫ (3t² + t + 4) / (t³ + t) dt from 1 to √3
∫ (8x² + 8x + 2) / (4x² + 1)² dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(t⁴ + 9) / (t⁴ + 9t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(3v − 7) / ((v − 1)(v − 2)(v − 3))] dv
∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx
∫ [(2x³ + x² − 21x + 24) / (x² + 2x − 8)] dx
∫ [1 / (x (1 + ∛x))] dx