Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.PE.55
Chapter 8, Problem 8.PE.55

Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 2 of (1 / (y − 1)^(2/3)) dy

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.

∫ e^t dt / (e^(2t) + 3e^t + 2)

25
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.

∫ dy / (y² − 2y + 2)

17
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.

∫ θ·cos(2θ + 1) dθ

21
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.

∫ cotx·csc³x dx

14
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.

∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx

56
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.

127. ∫ (ln x) / (x + x ln x) dx

20
views