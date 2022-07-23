Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ e^t dt / (e^(2t) + 3e^t + 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ e^t dt / (e^(2t) + 3e^t + 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ dy / (y² − 2y + 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ θ·cos(2θ + 1) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ cotx·csc³x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
127. ∫ (ln x) / (x + x ln x) dx