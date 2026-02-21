Textbook Question
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(3t⁴ + 4t² + 1) (dx/dt) = 2√3, x(1) = -π√3/4
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
9. 2√(xy) (dy/dx) = 1, x, y > 0
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
17. (dy/dx) = 2x(y - 1), y > 1
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
19. y²(dy/dx) = 3x²y³ - 6x²
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
21. (1/x)(dy/dx) = ye^(x²) + 2√y e^(x²)