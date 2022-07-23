Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
63. ∫(from -1 to -√2/2)dy/(y√(4y²-1))
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
63. ∫(from -1 to -√2/2)dy/(y√(4y²-1))
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
21. (1/x)(dy/dx) = ye^(x²) + 2√y e^(x²)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫₀^(π/4) (1 + e^(tan θ)) sec²θ dθ
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
59. y = 2^x
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
15. √x (dy/dx) = e^(y+√x), x > 0