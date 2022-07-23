Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)
53
views
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)
In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.
f(x) = 3 - x, x < 0
= 3, x ≥ 0
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
41. lim (x → 0⁺) (ln x)² / ln(sin x)
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
9. (sinh(x)+cosh(x))⁴
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
65. y = (cos θ)^(√2)
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
15. √x (dy/dx) = e^(y+√x), x > 0