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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.5.41
Chapter 7, Problem 7.5.41

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
41. lim (x → 0⁺) (ln x)² / ln(sin x)

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