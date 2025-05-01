{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = x⁴ - 12x² + 30
{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = x⁴ - 12x² + 30
Area of a circular sector Prove that the area of a sector of a circle of radius r associated with a central angle (measured in radians) is .
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{Use of Tech} Triple intersection Graph the functions f(x) = x³,g(x)=3^x, and h(x)=x^x and find their common intersection point (exactly).
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.