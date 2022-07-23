9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) k / (2k + 1)
9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) k / (2k + 1)
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
27.1 + 1.01 + 1.01² + 1.01³ + ⋯
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / √(k² + 1)
25–26. Recursively defined sequences
The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.
b.Determine the limit of each sequence.
25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80
{Use of Tech} Error in a finite alternating sum
How many terms of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k⁴ must be summed to ensure that the approximation error is less than 10⁻⁸?
77–87. Absolute or conditional convergence
Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹(k² + 4) / (2k² + 1)