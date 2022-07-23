11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)sin(1 / k⁹)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)sin(1 / k⁹)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tan⁻¹(1 / √k)
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
27.1 + 1.01 + 1.01² + 1.01³ + ⋯
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / √(k² + 1)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (√k × e^(√k))
{Use of Tech} Error in a finite alternating sum
How many terms of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k⁴ must be summed to ensure that the approximation error is less than 10⁻⁸?