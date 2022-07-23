42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 − cos(1 / k))²
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 − cos(1 / k))²
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tanh(k)
Building a tunnel — first scenario
A crew of workers is constructing a tunnel through a mountain. Understandably, the rate of construction decreases because rocks and earth must be removed a greater distance as the tunnel gets longer. Suppose each week the crew digs 0.95 of the distance it dug the previous week. In the first week, the crew constructed 100 m of tunnel.
a.How far does the crew dig in 10 weeks? 20 weeks? N weeks?
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The terms of the sequence of partial sums of the series ∑ aₖ approach 5/2, so the infinite series converges to 5/2.
Give an example (if possible) of a sequence {aₖ} that converges, while the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
77–87. Absolute or conditional convergence
Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k³⁄⁷