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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.71
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.71

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 − cos(1 / k))²

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First, write down the series explicitly: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \left(1 - \cos\left(\frac{1}{k}\right)\right)^2 \). Our goal is to determine whether this infinite series converges or diverges.
Recall that for large \(k\), \( \frac{1}{k} \) is close to zero. We can use the Taylor series expansion of \( \cos x \) around \( x = 0 \) to approximate \( \cos\left(\frac{1}{k}\right) \). The expansion is \( \cos x = 1 - \frac{x^2}{2} + \frac{x^4}{24} - \cdots \).
Substitute \( x = \frac{1}{k} \) into the expansion to approximate \( 1 - \cos\left(\frac{1}{k}\right) \). This gives \( 1 - \cos\left(\frac{1}{k}\right) \approx \frac{1}{2k^2} - \frac{1}{24k^4} + \cdots \).
Since the series term is \( \left(1 - \cos\left(\frac{1}{k}\right)\right)^2 \), square the approximation to find the leading term behavior. The dominant term will be proportional to \( \frac{1}{k^4} \) because \( \left(\frac{1}{2k^2}\right)^2 = \frac{1}{4k^4} \).
Compare the series \( \sum \left(1 - \cos\left(\frac{1}{k}\right)\right)^2 \) to the p-series \( \sum \frac{1}{k^4} \). Since \( p = 4 > 1 \), the p-series converges, so by the Comparison Test, the original series converges as well.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Determining convergence involves analyzing the behavior of the terms as the index grows large, ensuring the sum does not diverge to infinity or oscillate indefinitely.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Comparison and Limit Comparison Tests

These tests compare the given series to a known benchmark series to determine convergence. The Comparison Test uses inequalities, while the Limit Comparison Test uses the limit of the ratio of terms, helping to infer convergence or divergence by relating to simpler, well-understood series.
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Limit Comparison Test

Asymptotic Behavior and Series Term Approximation

Analyzing the behavior of terms for large indices often involves approximations like Taylor expansions. For example, approximating cos(1/k) for large k helps simplify terms to known forms, enabling the use of standard convergence tests on the approximated series.
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Intro to Series: Partial Sums
Related Practice
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