42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 − cos(1 / k))²
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 − cos(1 / k))²
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
g.The series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (k² / (k² + 1)) converges.
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / 3ᵏ⁺²
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The terms of the sequence of partial sums of the series ∑ aₖ approach 5/2, so the infinite series converges to 5/2.
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from j = 0 to ∞)2 ⋅ 4ʲ / (2j + 1)!
Building a tunnel — first scenario
A crew of workers is constructing a tunnel through a mountain. Understandably, the rate of construction decreases because rocks and earth must be removed a greater distance as the tunnel gets longer. Suppose each week the crew digs 0.95 of the distance it dug the previous week. In the first week, the crew constructed 100 m of tunnel.
b.What is the longest tunnel the crew can build at this rate?