Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.39
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.39

Express 0.314141414… as a ratio of two integers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the repeating decimal pattern in the number 0.314141414… Here, the digits '14' repeat indefinitely after the initial '3'.
Let \( x = 0.314141414\ldots \). To isolate the repeating part, multiply \( x \) by a power of 10 that moves the decimal point just before the repeating block. Since '14' has 2 digits, multiply by 100: \( 100x = 31.4141414\ldots \).
Next, multiply \( x \) by a power of 10 that moves the decimal point just before the first repeating block starts after the non-repeating part. Since the non-repeating part is '3' (one digit), multiply by 10: \( 10x = 3.14141414\ldots \).
Subtract the two equations to eliminate the repeating decimal: \( 100x - 10x = 31.4141414\ldots - 3.14141414\ldots \). This simplifies to \( 90x = 28.273\ldots \), but since the decimals after subtraction cancel out, you get \( 90x = 28.273\ldots \) with the repeating part removed.
Solve for \( x \) by dividing both sides by 90, then simplify the resulting fraction to express the original decimal as a ratio of two integers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Repeating Decimal Representation

A repeating decimal is a decimal number in which a digit or group of digits repeats infinitely. Recognizing the repeating part is essential to convert the decimal into a fraction. For example, in 0.314141414…, the digits '14' repeat indefinitely after the initial '3'.
Recommended video:
08:23
Repeated Integration by Parts

Algebraic Method for Converting Repeating Decimals to Fractions

This method involves setting the repeating decimal equal to a variable, multiplying by powers of 10 to shift the decimal point, and subtracting to eliminate the repeating part. Solving the resulting equation yields the fraction form. This approach systematically converts infinite decimals into ratios of integers.
Recommended video:
11:15
Partial Fraction Decomposition: Repeated Linear Factors Example 4

Simplification of Fractions

After finding the fraction equivalent of a repeating decimal, simplifying it by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor ensures the fraction is in lowest terms. This step is important for expressing the ratio in its simplest and most understandable form.
Recommended video:
08:01
Integration Using Partial Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁴ / √(9k¹² + 2)

33
views
Textbook Question

Building a tunnel — first scenario

A crew of workers is constructing a tunnel through a mountain. Understandably, the rate of construction decreases because rocks and earth must be removed a greater distance as the tunnel gets longer. Suppose each week the crew digs 0.95 of the distance it dug the previous week. In the first week, the crew constructed 100 m of tunnel.


a.How far does the crew dig in 10 weeks? 20 weeks? N weeks?

46
views
Textbook Question

Give an example (if possible) of a sequence {aₖ} that converges, while the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges.

66
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.

49
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k√k / k³

75
views
Textbook Question

77–87. Absolute or conditional convergence

Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k³⁄⁷

48
views