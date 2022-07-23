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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.5.19
Chapter 10, Problem 10.5.19

9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.


∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)

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Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=4}^{\infty} \frac{1 + \cos^{2}(k)}{k - 3} \). We want to determine if this series converges or diverges.
Analyze the behavior of the terms for large \(k\). Notice that \(1 + \cos^{2}(k)\) oscillates between 1 and 2 because \(\cos^{2}(k)\) is always between 0 and 1.
Choose a comparison series to apply the Comparison Test or Limit Comparison Test. Since the denominator is \(k - 3\), which behaves like \(k\) for large \(k\), consider the series \( \sum_{k=4}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k} \), which is a harmonic series known to diverge.
Apply the Limit Comparison Test by computing the limit \( L = \lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{\frac{1 + \cos^{2}(k)}{k - 3}}{\frac{1}{k}} = \lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{(1 + \cos^{2}(k)) \cdot k}{k - 3} \). Simplify this expression to understand the behavior of \(L\).
Since \(1 + \cos^{2}(k)\) oscillates but stays bounded between 1 and 2, the limit \(L\) will be a finite positive number. By the Limit Comparison Test, the original series behaves like the harmonic series \(\sum \frac{1}{k}\), which diverges. Therefore, conclude about the convergence or divergence of the original series.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Comparison Test

The Comparison Test determines the convergence of a series by comparing it to a second series with known behavior. If the terms of the given series are less than or equal to the terms of a convergent series, it also converges. Conversely, if the terms are greater than or equal to those of a divergent series, it diverges.
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Direct Comparison Test

Limit Comparison Test

The Limit Comparison Test compares two series by taking the limit of the ratio of their terms. If this limit is a positive finite number, both series either converge or diverge together. This test is useful when direct comparison is difficult but the series have similar term behavior for large indices.
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Limit Comparison Test

Behavior of Trigonometric Functions in Series

Understanding the bounded nature of trigonometric functions like cosine is crucial. Since cos²(k) oscillates between 0 and 1, the numerator (1 + cos²(k)) stays between 1 and 2, allowing simplification in comparison tests. Recognizing this helps in estimating the series terms and choosing an appropriate comparison series.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}  

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Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k³ / √(k⁸ + 1)

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Textbook Question

Given the series ∑∞ₖ₌₁ k, evaluate the first four terms of its sequence of partial sums Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k. 

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Textbook Question

9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((k / (k + 1)) × 2k²)

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.


∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−k)³ / (3k³ + 2)

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−7)ᵏ / k!

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