11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (kᵏ + 3)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (kᵏ + 3)
21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ; a₁ = 2
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 20 / (∛k + √k)
8–32. {Use of Tech} Estimating errors in partial sums For each of the following convergent alternating series, evaluate the nth partial sum for the given value of n. Then use Theorem 10.18 to find an upper bound for the error |S − Sₙ| in using the nth partial sum Sₙ to estimate the value of the series S.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁴; n = 4
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
63. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + p)(k + p + 1)), where p is a positive integer
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) 5 / (2 + lnk)