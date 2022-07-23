32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / √(k³ᐟ² + k)
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / √(k³ᐟ² + k)
21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ; a₁ = 2
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ( (3k + 1)(3k + 4) )
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 20 / (∛k + √k)
8–32. {Use of Tech} Estimating errors in partial sums For each of the following convergent alternating series, evaluate the nth partial sum for the given value of n. Then use Theorem 10.18 to find an upper bound for the error |S − Sₙ| in using the nth partial sum Sₙ to estimate the value of the series S.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁴; n = 4
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) 5 / (2 + lnk)