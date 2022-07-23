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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.5.31
Chapter 10, Problem 10.5.31

9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.


∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 20 / (∛k + √k)

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Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{20}{\sqrt[3]{k} + \sqrt{k}} \). We want to determine if this series converges or diverges.
Analyze the behavior of the terms for large \( k \). Notice that \( \sqrt[3]{k} = k^{1/3} \) and \( \sqrt{k} = k^{1/2} \). Since \( k^{1/2} \) grows faster than \( k^{1/3} \), the denominator behaves roughly like \( k^{1/2} \) for large \( k \).
Simplify the general term for large \( k \) to compare it with a simpler series. The term behaves like \( \frac{20}{k^{1/2}} \) because \( \sqrt{k} \) dominates \( \sqrt[3]{k} \). So, consider the comparison series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{1/2}} \).
Recall that the p-series \( \sum \frac{1}{k^p} \) converges if and only if \( p > 1 \). Here, \( p = \frac{1}{2} < 1 \), so the comparison series diverges.
Use the Comparison Test or Limit Comparison Test: Since the original terms behave like \( \frac{1}{k^{1/2}} \) and this comparison series diverges, conclude that the original series also diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Comparison Test

The Comparison Test determines the convergence of a series by comparing it to a second series with known behavior. If the terms of the given series are smaller than those of a convergent series, it also converges. Conversely, if the terms are larger than those of a divergent series, it diverges.
Recommended video:
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Direct Comparison Test

Limit Comparison Test

The Limit Comparison Test compares two series by taking the limit of the ratio of their terms. If this limit is a positive finite number, both series either converge or diverge together. This test is useful when direct comparison is difficult but the terms behave similarly for large indices.
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Limit Comparison Test

Behavior of Series Terms Involving Roots

Understanding how terms with roots like cube roots and square roots behave as the index grows large is crucial. For example, ∛k grows slower than √k, so the dominant term in the denominator affects the term's size. Analyzing this helps in choosing an appropriate comparison series.
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Intro to Series: Partial Sums
Related Practice
Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / √(k³ᐟ² + k)

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (kᵏ + 3)

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Textbook Question

21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.

aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ; a₁ = 2

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Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ( (3k + 1)(3k + 4) )

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7ᵏ + 11ᵏ) / 11ᵏ

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Textbook Question

8–32. {Use of Tech} Estimating errors in partial sums For each of the following convergent alternating series, evaluate the nth partial sum for the given value of n. Then use Theorem 10.18 to find an upper bound for the error |S − Sₙ| in using the nth partial sum Sₙ to estimate the value of the series S.


∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁴; n = 4

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