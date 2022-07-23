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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.1.21
Chapter 10, Problem 10.1.21

21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ; a₁ = 2

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Identify the given recurrence relation: \(a_{n+1} = 2a_n\) with the initial term \(a_1 = 2\).
Use the initial term to find the second term by substituting \(n=1\) into the recurrence relation: \(a_2 = 2a_1\).
Find the third term by substituting \(n=2\): \(a_3 = 2a_2\).
Find the fourth term by substituting \(n=3\): \(a_4 = 2a_3\).
Write out the first four terms as \(a_1\), \(a_2\), \(a_3\), and \(a_4\) using the values found in the previous steps.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recurrence Relations

A recurrence relation defines each term of a sequence using one or more previous terms. It provides a way to generate the sequence step-by-step, starting from given initial conditions.
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Initial Conditions

Initial conditions specify the starting values of a sequence, which are necessary to compute subsequent terms using the recurrence relation. Without these, the sequence cannot be uniquely determined.
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Sequence Generation

Sequence generation involves applying the recurrence relation repeatedly to find terms beyond the initial ones. For example, using aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ and a₁ = 2, we calculate a₂, a₃, and a₄ by substitution.
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