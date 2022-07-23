40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k^(1 + p),p > 0
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k^(1 + p),p > 0
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) (2k²) / (k² − k − 2)
72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) ln((k + 1)k⁻¹) / (ln k × ln(k + 1))