55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.
a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.
{Use of Tech}aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ);a₀ = 3
Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵
35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why.
aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ; n = 1, 2, 3, …