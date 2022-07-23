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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.6.21
Chapter 10, Problem 10.6.21

11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)

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Identify the general term of the series: \( a_k = (-1)^k \left(1 + \frac{1}{k}\right) \). This is an alternating series because of the factor \((-1)^k\), which causes the terms to alternate in sign.
Recall the Alternating Series Test (Leibniz Test), which states that an alternating series \( \sum (-1)^k b_k \) converges if two conditions are met: (1) the sequence \( b_k \) is positive, decreasing, and (2) \( \lim_{k \to \infty} b_k = 0 \).
Rewrite the series terms without the alternating sign to identify \( b_k \): \( b_k = 1 + \frac{1}{k} \). Note that \( b_k \) must be positive and decreasing for the test to apply.
Check if \( b_k = 1 + \frac{1}{k} \) is decreasing. Since \( 1 + \frac{1}{k} \) decreases as \( k \) increases, verify this by comparing \( b_k \) and \( b_{k+1} \).
Evaluate the limit \( \lim_{k \to \infty} b_k = \lim_{k \to \infty} \left(1 + \frac{1}{k}\right) \). If this limit is zero, the series converges by the Alternating Series Test; if not, the test fails and the series diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alternating Series Test

The Alternating Series Test determines if a series with terms alternating in sign converges. It requires that the absolute value of the terms decreases monotonically to zero. If these conditions hold, the series converges, even if it does not converge absolutely.
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Alternating Series Test

Behavior of the General Term

Analyzing the general term (1 + 1/k) is crucial to check if it approaches zero as k approaches infinity. For convergence of an alternating series, the terms must tend to zero; if they do not, the series diverges regardless of sign alternation.
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Divergence Test (nth Term Test)

Absolute vs Conditional Convergence

Absolute convergence occurs if the series of absolute values converges, implying stronger convergence. Conditional convergence happens when the alternating series converges but the absolute series diverges. Understanding this distinction helps classify the series' convergence type.
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Choosing a Convergence Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

55–70. More sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{sinn / 2ⁿ}

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Textbook Question

84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations

The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.


a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.

b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.



{Use of Tech}aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ);a₀ = 3

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Textbook Question

Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.

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Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ

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Textbook Question

1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.

∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵

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Textbook Question

35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why. 

aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ; n = 1, 2, 3, …

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