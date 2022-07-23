Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.8.5
Chapter 10, Problem 10.8.5

1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, rewrite the series to simplify the expression inside the summation. Notice that the term is \( \frac{1}{(k - 9)^5} \). Let \( n = k - 9 \), so when \( k = 10 \), \( n = 1 \). Thus, the series becomes \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n^5} \).
Recognize that the rewritten series is a p-series of the form \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n^p} \) where \( p = 5 \).
Recall the p-series convergence test: a p-series converges if and only if \( p > 1 \). Since \( p = 5 > 1 \), this series converges.
Therefore, the appropriate convergence test to identify this series' behavior is the p-series test.
No further simplification is necessary because the series is already in a standard form suitable for applying the p-series test.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Series and Convergence

An infinite series is the sum of infinitely many terms. Understanding whether such a series converges (approaches a finite value) or diverges is fundamental. Convergence depends on the behavior of the terms as the index grows large.
Recommended video:
06:52
Convergence of an Infinite Series

p-Series Test

The p-series test applies to series of the form ∑ 1/n^p. It states that the series converges if p > 1 and diverges otherwise. Recognizing a series as a p-series or rewriting it into this form helps quickly determine convergence.
Recommended video:
04:30
P-Series and Harmonic Series

Index Shifting and Simplification

Rewriting or shifting the index of summation can simplify a series to a more recognizable form. For example, changing variables to start the index at 1 can help identify the series type and apply appropriate convergence tests.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:52
Writing a General Formula Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k^(1 + p),p > 0

47
views
Textbook Question

84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations

The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.


a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.

b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.



{Use of Tech}aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ);a₀ = 3

45
views
Textbook Question

11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)

76
views
Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ

57
views
Textbook Question

35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why. 

aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ; n = 1, 2, 3, …

46
views
Textbook Question

72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.

∑ (k = 2 to ∞) ln((k + 1)k⁻¹) / (ln k × ln(k + 1))

40
views