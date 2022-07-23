Define the remainder of an infinite series.
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k^(1 + p),p > 0
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Key Concepts
p-Series Test
Comparison Test
Convergence of Infinite Series
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵
35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why.
aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ; n = 1, 2, 3, …
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) (2k²) / (k² − k − 2)
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{(−0.7)ⁿ}
72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) ln((k + 1)k⁻¹) / (ln k × ln(k + 1))