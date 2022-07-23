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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.5.53
Chapter 10, Problem 10.5.53

40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k^(1 + p),p > 0

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Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{1+p}} \) where \( p > 0 \). This is a p-series, a common type of series in calculus.
Recall the p-series test: A series of the form \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^q} \) converges if and only if \( q > 1 \).
Compare the exponent in the denominator of the given series, which is \( 1 + p \), with 1. Since \( p > 0 \), then \( 1 + p > 1 \).
Apply the p-series test: Because \( 1 + p > 1 \), the series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{1+p}} \) converges.
Conclude that the series converges for all \( p > 0 \) based on the p-series convergence criterion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

p-Series Test

The p-series test determines the convergence of series of the form ∑ 1/k^p. Such a series converges if and only if p > 1, and diverges otherwise. This test is fundamental for analyzing series with terms involving powers of k.
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P-Series and Harmonic Series

Comparison Test

The comparison test involves comparing a given series to a known benchmark series to determine convergence or divergence. If the terms of the given series are smaller than those of a convergent series, it also converges; if larger than a divergent series, it diverges.
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Direct Comparison Test

Convergence of Infinite Series

Understanding convergence means determining whether the sum of infinitely many terms approaches a finite limit. Tests like the p-series test and comparison test help decide if the infinite sum converges or diverges, which is crucial for analyzing series behavior.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Define the remainder of an infinite series.

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Textbook Question

1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.

∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵

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Textbook Question

35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why. 

aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ; n = 1, 2, 3, …

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Textbook Question

1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.

∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) (2k²) / (k² − k − 2)

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Textbook Question

6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.


{(−0.7)ⁿ}

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Textbook Question

72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.

∑ (k = 2 to ∞) ln((k + 1)k⁻¹) / (ln k × ln(k + 1))

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