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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.3.31
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.31

21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.  


31.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2^(–3k)

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Identify the first term \( a \) of the geometric series by substituting \( k = 1 \) into the general term \( 2^{-3k} \). This gives \( a = 2^{-3 \times 1} = 2^{-3} \).
Determine the common ratio \( r \) by finding the ratio of the term at \( k = 2 \) to the term at \( k = 1 \). Calculate \( r = \frac{2^{-3 \times 2}}{2^{-3 \times 1}} = \frac{2^{-6}}{2^{-3}} \).
Simplify the common ratio \( r \) using the properties of exponents: \( \frac{2^{-6}}{2^{-3}} = 2^{-6 + 3} = 2^{-3} \).
Check the convergence of the series by verifying if the absolute value of the common ratio \( |r| < 1 \). Since \( r = 2^{-3} \), evaluate whether this condition holds.
If the series converges, use the formula for the sum of an infinite geometric series: \[ S = \frac{a}{1 - r} \]. Substitute the values of \( a \) and \( r \) to express the sum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series

A geometric series is the sum of the terms of a geometric sequence, where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. It has the form ∑ ar^(k), where a is the first term and r is the common ratio. Understanding this structure is essential to evaluate or determine the convergence of the series.
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Convergence Criteria for Infinite Geometric Series

An infinite geometric series converges if and only if the absolute value of the common ratio |r| is less than 1. If |r| ≥ 1, the series diverges. This criterion helps decide whether the sum of infinitely many terms approaches a finite value.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Sum Formula for Convergent Geometric Series

When an infinite geometric series converges, its sum can be calculated using the formula S = a / (1 - r), where a is the first term and r is the common ratio. This formula provides a direct way to find the total sum without adding infinitely many terms.
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