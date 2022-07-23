45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³
33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.
ln 2 = ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{cosn / n}
51–56. {Use of Tech} Recurrence relations Consider the following recurrence relations. Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ₊₁ = 4aₙ + 1 a₀ = 1
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ − 2ᵏ)