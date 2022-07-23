Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
a. Find the first four terms of the sequence of heights {hₙ}.
h₀ = 30,r = 0.25
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
b. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence {hₙ}.
h₀ = 20,r = 0.5
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.