55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)
Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯