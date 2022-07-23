Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.2.87
Chapter 10, Problem 10.2.87

84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.


a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.




{Use of Tech}aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ);a₀ = 3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the recurrence relation given: \(a_{n+1} = \sqrt{2 + a_n}\) with initial term \(a_0 = 3\). This defines the sequence where each term depends on the previous term.
Step 2: Calculate the first three terms explicitly to observe the behavior of the sequence: compute \(a_1 = \sqrt{2 + a_0}\), then \(a_2 = \sqrt{2 + a_1}\), and \(a_3 = \sqrt{2 + a_2}\). Compare these values to determine if the sequence is nondecreasing (each term greater than or equal to the previous) or nonincreasing (each term less than or equal to the previous).
Step 3: Since the sequence is monotonic and bounded, it converges. To find the limit \(L\), assume the sequence converges to \(L\) and use the property that the limit satisfies the recurrence relation: \(L = \sqrt{2 + L}\).
Step 4: Solve the equation \(L = \sqrt{2 + L}\) analytically by squaring both sides to eliminate the square root, giving \(L^2 = 2 + L\). Rearrange this into a standard quadratic form: \(L^2 - L - 2 = 0\).
Step 5: Solve the quadratic equation \(L^2 - L - 2 = 0\) using the quadratic formula \(L = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\) with \(a=1\), \(b=-1\), and \(c=-2\). Then, determine which root is valid by considering the domain and behavior of the sequence.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recurrence Relations and Sequences

A recurrence relation defines each term of a sequence based on previous terms. Understanding how to generate terms from the initial value helps analyze the sequence's behavior, such as monotonicity and boundedness, which are crucial for determining convergence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:22
Introduction to Sequences

Monotonicity and Boundedness of Sequences

A sequence is monotonic if it is either nondecreasing or nonincreasing throughout. If a sequence is also bounded (confined within fixed limits), these properties guarantee convergence by the Monotone Convergence Theorem, allowing us to conclude the sequence approaches a finite limit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:22
Introduction to Sequences

Finding Limits of Sequences Using Analytical Methods

To find the limit of a convergent sequence defined by a recurrence, set the limit equal to the expression defining the next term and solve the resulting equation. This method uses the fact that the limit remains unchanged under the recurrence relation, enabling calculation of the exact limit value.
Recommended video:
05:21
Finding Limits by Direct Substitution
Related Practice
Textbook Question

55–70. More sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{sinn / 2ⁿ}

52
views
Textbook Question

11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)

76
views
Textbook Question

Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.

71
views
Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ

57
views
Textbook Question

1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.

∑ (from k = 10 to ∞) 1 / (k − 9)⁵

38
views
Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯

66
views