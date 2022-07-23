55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.
a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.
{Use of Tech}aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ);a₀ = 3
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
53.0.00952̅ = 0.00952952…
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯