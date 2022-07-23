40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)
9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.
∑ k = 0 to 83ᵏ
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ × k / (k³ + 1)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ