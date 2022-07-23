Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} For what value of r does
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) r²ᵏ = 10?
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{Use of Tech} For what value of r does
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) r²ᵏ = 10?
What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 1) converges?
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
51.0.456̅ = 0.456456456…
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tan⁻¹(1 / √k)
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ