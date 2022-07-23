13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
Given the series ∑∞ₖ₌₁ k, evaluate the first four terms of its sequence of partial sums Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k.
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−k)³ / (3k³ + 2)
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ⁺² / 5ᵏ
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−7)ᵏ / k!