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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.5.17
Chapter 10, Problem 10.5.17

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.


∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−k)³ / (3k³ + 2)

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First, write down the general term of the series: \(a_k = \frac{(-k)^3}{3k^3 + 2}\).
Simplify the term \(a_k\): since \((-k)^3 = -k^3\), rewrite \(a_k\) as \(a_k = \frac{-k^3}{3k^3 + 2}\).
Analyze the behavior of \(a_k\) as \(k \to \infty\) by dividing numerator and denominator by \(k^3\): \(a_k = \frac{-1}{3 + \frac{2}{k^3}}\).
Determine the limit of \(a_k\) as \(k \to \infty\): \(\lim_{k \to \infty} a_k = \frac{-1}{3 + 0} = -\frac{1}{3}\).
Since the limit of \(a_k\) is not zero, conclude by the Test for Divergence (also called the nth-term test) that the series \(\sum_{k=1}^\infty a_k\) diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Understanding convergence is essential to determine whether the sum of infinitely many terms results in a finite value or diverges to infinity or oscillates without settling.
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Limit Comparison Test

The Limit Comparison Test compares a given series with a known benchmark series by examining the limit of their term ratios. If the limit is a positive finite number, both series either converge or diverge together, helping to determine the behavior of complex series.
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Behavior of Polynomial Terms in Series

When series terms involve polynomials, the dominant powers in numerator and denominator dictate the term's behavior as k approaches infinity. Simplifying these terms helps identify if the series resembles a p-series or another known type, aiding in applying appropriate convergence tests.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}  

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Textbook Question

9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.


∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)

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Textbook Question

9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((k / (k + 1)) × 2k²)

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Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ⁺² / 5ᵏ

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−7)ᵏ / k!

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Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · tan⁻¹(k) / k³

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