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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.1e
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.1e

Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.

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1
Identify the sequence given: \(a_n = \frac{n^2}{n^2 + 1}\).
Recall the definition of convergence for a sequence: a sequence \(a_n\) converges to a limit \(L\) if \(\lim_{n \to \infty} a_n = L\) exists and is finite.
To determine if \(a_n\) converges, compute the limit as \(n\) approaches infinity: \(\lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{n^2}{n^2 + 1}\).
Divide numerator and denominator by \(n^2\) to simplify the expression: \(\lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{1}{1 + \frac{1}{n^2}}\).
Evaluate the limit by noting that \(\frac{1}{n^2} \to 0\) as \(n \to \infty\), so the limit becomes \(\frac{1}{1 + 0} = 1\), which means the sequence converges to 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequence Convergence

A sequence converges if its terms approach a specific finite value as the index n approaches infinity. This means for any small positive number, the terms eventually get arbitrarily close to that value. Understanding convergence helps determine the long-term behavior of sequences.
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Limit of a Sequence

The limit of a sequence is the value that the terms approach as n becomes very large. Calculating the limit often involves simplifying the expression and analyzing dominant terms. If the limit exists and is finite, the sequence converges to that limit.
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Dominant Term Analysis

When evaluating limits of sequences involving polynomials, the highest degree terms dominate the behavior as n grows large. By comparing the degrees of numerator and denominator, one can simplify the expression to find the limit, which is crucial for determining convergence.
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