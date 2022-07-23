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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.7
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.7

Give an example (if possible) of a sequence {aₖ} that converges, while the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges.

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Recall the definitions: A sequence \( \{a_k\} \) converges if \( \lim_{k \to \infty} a_k = L \) for some finite number \( L \). A series \( \sum_{k=1}^\infty a_k \) converges if the sequence of partial sums \( S_n = \sum_{k=1}^n a_k \) converges to a finite limit.
Note that if the series \( \sum a_k \) converges, then the terms \( a_k \) must approach zero. However, the converse is not true: \( a_k \to 0 \) does not guarantee that \( \sum a_k \) converges.
To find an example where \( \{a_k\} \) converges but \( \sum a_k \) diverges, consider the sequence \( a_k = \frac{1}{k} \). This sequence converges to zero as \( k \to \infty \).
Examine the series \( \sum_{k=1}^\infty \frac{1}{k} \), known as the harmonic series. It is a classic example of a divergent series despite its terms tending to zero.
Thus, the sequence \( a_k = \frac{1}{k} \) converges to zero, but the series \( \sum_{k=1}^\infty a_k = \sum_{k=1}^\infty \frac{1}{k} \) diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence of a Sequence

A sequence {aₖ} converges if its terms approach a specific finite limit as k approaches infinity. This means for large k, the terms get arbitrarily close to that limit. For example, the sequence aₖ = 1/k converges to 0.
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Divergence of a Series

A series ∑ aₖ diverges if the sum of its terms does not approach a finite limit as the number of terms grows. Even if the terms aₖ approach zero, the series can still diverge, such as the harmonic series ∑ 1/k.
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Relationship Between Sequence and Series Convergence

While a sequence {aₖ} may converge to zero, the corresponding series ∑ aₖ might diverge. This distinction is crucial because term-wise convergence to zero is necessary but not sufficient for series convergence.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.

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A crew of workers is constructing a tunnel through a mountain. Understandably, the rate of construction decreases because rocks and earth must be removed a greater distance as the tunnel gets longer. Suppose each week the crew digs 0.95 of the distance it dug the previous week. In the first week, the crew constructed 100 m of tunnel.


a.How far does the crew dig in 10 weeks? 20 weeks? N weeks?

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.

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Textbook Question

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Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

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