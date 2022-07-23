Textbook Question
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁴ / √(9k¹² + 2)
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42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁴ / √(9k¹² + 2)
Sequences versus series
a.Find the limit of the sequence { (−⁴⁄₅)ᵏ }.
Express 0.314141414… as a ratio of two integers.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)