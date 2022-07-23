Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.65
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.65

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k√k / k³

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, rewrite the general term of the series to simplify it. The term is given as \(\frac{k \sqrt{k}}{k^3}\). Recall that \(\sqrt{k} = k^{1/2}\), so rewrite the term as \(\frac{k \cdot k^{1/2}}{k^3}\).
Combine the powers of \(k\) in the numerator: \(k \cdot k^{1/2} = k^{1 + 1/2} = k^{3/2}\). So the term becomes \(\frac{k^{3/2}}{k^3}\).
Simplify the fraction by subtracting exponents in the denominator from the numerator: \(k^{3/2 - 3} = k^{-3/2}\).
Now, the series can be written as \(\sum_{k=1}^\infty k^{-3/2}\). Recognize this as a p-series of the form \(\sum_{k=1}^\infty \frac{1}{k^p}\) where \(p = \frac{3}{2}\).
Apply the p-series convergence test: a p-series converges if and only if \(p > 1\). Since \(\frac{3}{2} > 1\), conclude that the series converges.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Series and Convergence

An infinite series is the sum of infinitely many terms. Determining whether a series converges means checking if the sum approaches a finite limit as the number of terms grows indefinitely. Understanding convergence is essential to analyze the behavior of series like the one given.
Recommended video:
06:52
Convergence of an Infinite Series

Convergence Tests

Convergence tests are methods used to determine if an infinite series converges or diverges. Common tests include the Comparison Test, Ratio Test, Root Test, and p-Series Test. Choosing an appropriate test depends on the form of the series terms.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test

Simplifying Series Terms

Before applying convergence tests, it is important to simplify the general term of the series. For example, rewriting k√k / k³ as k^(1 + 1/2) / k³ = k^(3/2) / k³ = k^(-3/2) helps identify the type of series and apply the correct convergence test.
Recommended video:
06:00
Geometric Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁴ / √(9k¹² + 2)

33
views
Textbook Question

Sequences versus series

a.Find the limit of the sequence { (−⁴⁄₅)ᵏ }.

46
views
Textbook Question

Express 0.314141414… as a ratio of two integers.

103
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.

49
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ

35
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)

41
views