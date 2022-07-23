Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰⁰⁰ / 2ⁿ}
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰⁰⁰ / 2ⁿ}
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (5lnk) / k
9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.
{Use of Tech}∑ k = 0 to 9(−3/4)ᵏ
61–66. Sequences of partial sums For the following infinite series, find the first four terms of the sequence of partial sums. Then make a conjecture about the value of the infinite series or state that the series diverges.
4 + 0.9 + 0.09 + 0.009 + ⋯
45–48. {Use of Tech} Explicit formulas for sequences Consider the formulas for the following sequences {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞
Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = ⁿ² + n ;n = 1, 2, 3, …