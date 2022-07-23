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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.6.9
Chapter 10, Problem 10.6.9

Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?

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Recall the definitions: An alternating series is a series whose terms alternate in sign, typically written as \(\sum (-1)^n a_n\) with \(a_n > 0\). Absolute convergence means \(\sum |a_n|\) converges, while conditional convergence means \(\sum a_n\) converges but \(\sum |a_n|\) diverges.
Understand the relationship between absolute and conditional convergence: If a series converges absolutely, it means the series of absolute values converges. This implies the original series also converges (since absolute convergence is a stronger condition).
Analyze the question: Can an alternating series converge absolutely but not conditionally? Since absolute convergence implies convergence of the original series, the original series must also converge. Therefore, if it converges absolutely, it automatically converges (not just conditionally, but unconditionally).
Conclude that an alternating series cannot converge absolutely but fail to converge conditionally, because absolute convergence guarantees convergence of the original series, making conditional convergence irrelevant in that case.
Summarize: Absolute convergence implies convergence of the original series, so an alternating series that converges absolutely also converges (not just conditionally). Hence, it is not possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Convergence

Absolute convergence occurs when the series formed by taking the absolute values of the terms converges. If a series ∑a_n converges absolutely, then ∑|a_n| also converges, which implies strong convergence properties and guarantees the original series converges regardless of term order.
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Conditional Convergence

Conditional convergence happens when a series ∑a_n converges, but the series of absolute values ∑|a_n| diverges. This means the series converges only due to the alternating signs or specific arrangement of terms, and rearranging terms can affect the sum.
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Relationship Between Absolute and Conditional Convergence

If a series converges absolutely, it must also converge (not just conditionally). Therefore, it is impossible for a series to converge absolutely but not conditionally. Absolute convergence is a stronger condition that implies convergence without relying on sign alternation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)

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Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).

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Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.


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Periodic doses

Suppose you take 200 mg of an antibiotic every 6 hr. The half-life of the drug (the time it takes for half of the drug to be eliminated from your blood) is 6 hr. Use infinite series to find the long-term (steady-state) amount of antibiotic in your blood. You may assume the steady-state amount is finite.

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9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.


{Use of Tech}∑ k = 0 to 9(−3/4)ᵏ

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