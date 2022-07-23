45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
53.0.00952̅ = 0.00952952…
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
Periodic doses
Suppose you take 200 mg of an antibiotic every 6 hr. The half-life of the drug (the time it takes for half of the drug to be eliminated from your blood) is 6 hr. Use infinite series to find the long-term (steady-state) amount of antibiotic in your blood. You may assume the steady-state amount is finite.
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (5lnk) / k
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯