45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰⁰⁰ / 2ⁿ}
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
Periodic doses
Suppose you take 200 mg of an antibiotic every 6 hr. The half-life of the drug (the time it takes for half of the drug to be eliminated from your blood) is 6 hr. Use infinite series to find the long-term (steady-state) amount of antibiotic in your blood. You may assume the steady-state amount is finite.
9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.
{Use of Tech}∑ k = 0 to 9(−3/4)ᵏ
61–66. Sequences of partial sums For the following infinite series, find the first four terms of the sequence of partial sums. Then make a conjecture about the value of the infinite series or state that the series diverges.
4 + 0.9 + 0.09 + 0.009 + ⋯