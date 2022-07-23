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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.9a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.9a

Sequences versus series
a.Find the limit of the sequence { (−⁴⁄₅)ᵏ }.

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Identify the given sequence as \( a_k = \left(-\frac{4}{5}\right)^k \), where \( k \) is a positive integer.
Recall that the limit of a sequence \( a_k \) as \( k \to \infty \) depends on the behavior of the base \( r = -\frac{4}{5} \) raised to the power \( k \).
Since \( |r| = \left| -\frac{4}{5} \right| = \frac{4}{5} < 1 \), the terms \( r^k \) approach zero as \( k \to \infty \).
Consider the effect of the negative sign: the terms alternate in sign but their magnitude decreases to zero, so the sequence converges to zero.
Therefore, the limit of the sequence \( \left\{ \left(-\frac{4}{5}\right)^k \right\} \) as \( k \to \infty \) is zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and Their Limits

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a specific formula for its terms. The limit of a sequence is the value that the terms approach as the index goes to infinity. Understanding how to find limits helps determine the long-term behavior of sequences.
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Introduction to Sequences

Geometric Sequences

A geometric sequence is one where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. The general form is a_k = a * r^k, where r is the common ratio. Recognizing geometric sequences simplifies finding limits and sums.
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Limit of a Geometric Sequence with |r| < 1

If the absolute value of the common ratio r in a geometric sequence is less than 1, the terms approach zero as k approaches infinity. This property is crucial for evaluating limits of sequences like (−4/5)^k, where |−4/5| = 0.8 < 1.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series

For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.


b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.


89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5

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Textbook Question

25–26. Recursively defined sequences

The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.


a.Find the first five terms a₀, a₁, ..., a₄ of each sequence.


25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80

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Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k√k / k³

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Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ

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Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)

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Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 3 to ∞)ln(k) / k³ᐟ²

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