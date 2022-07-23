Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.55
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.55

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the series given: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{k!}{e^{k} k^{k}} \). We want to determine if this infinite series converges or diverges.
Consider using the Ratio Test, which is often effective for series involving factorials and exponential terms. The Ratio Test states that for \( a_k \), if \( L = \lim_{k \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{k+1}}{a_k} \right| \), then the series converges if \( L < 1 \), diverges if \( L > 1 \), and is inconclusive if \( L = 1 \).
Write the ratio \( \frac{a_{k+1}}{a_k} \) explicitly: \[ \frac{a_{k+1}}{a_k} = \frac{\frac{(k+1)!}{e^{k+1} (k+1)^{k+1}}}{\frac{k!}{e^{k} k^{k}}} = \frac{(k+1)!}{e^{k+1} (k+1)^{k+1}} \times \frac{e^{k} k^{k}}{k!} \].
Simplify the expression by canceling factorial terms and exponential terms: \( (k+1)! = (k+1) \times k! \) and \( e^{k+1} = e^{k} \times e \). Substitute these to get a simpler form for the ratio.
After simplification, take the limit as \( k \to \infty \) of the ratio. Use properties of limits and approximations such as \( \left(1 + \frac{1}{k}\right)^k \approx e \) to evaluate the limit and determine whether it is less than, greater than, or equal to 1, which will tell you about the convergence or divergence of the series.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Series and Convergence

An infinite series is the sum of infinitely many terms. Determining whether such a series converges means checking if the sum approaches a finite limit as the number of terms grows indefinitely. Understanding convergence is essential to analyze the behavior of series like ∑ k! / (e^k k^k).
Recommended video:
06:52
Convergence of an Infinite Series

Ratio Test

The Ratio Test is a common method to determine the convergence of a series by examining the limit of the absolute value of the ratio of consecutive terms. If this limit is less than 1, the series converges absolutely; if greater than 1, it diverges. This test is particularly useful for series involving factorials and exponentials.
Recommended video:
05:35
Ratio Test

Factorials and Exponential Growth

Factorials (k!) grow very rapidly, but so do exponential functions like e^k and powers like k^k. Comparing the growth rates of these terms helps in applying convergence tests effectively. Recognizing how factorials and exponentials behave is crucial for simplifying terms and evaluating limits in series.
Recommended video:
5:22
Factorials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series

For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.


b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.


89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5

64
views
Textbook Question

Sequences versus series

a.Find the limit of the sequence { (−⁴⁄₅)ᵏ }.

46
views
Textbook Question

25–26. Recursively defined sequences

The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.


a.Find the first five terms a₀, a₁, ..., a₄ of each sequence.


25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80

32
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.

49
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k√k / k³

75
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ

35
views