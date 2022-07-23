42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁴ / √(9k¹² + 2)
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁴ / √(9k¹² + 2)
Sequences versus series
a.Find the limit of the sequence { (−⁴⁄₅)ᵏ }.
25–26. Recursively defined sequences
The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.
a.Find the first five terms a₀, a₁, ..., a₄ of each sequence.
25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k√k / k³
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)